April 23, 2025 / 11:28 AM

Wednesday 'returns to the scene of the crime' in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser

By Jessica Inman
Jenna Ortega arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2023. Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "Wednesday," the show that put the actress on the map. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
April 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the highly-anticipated sophomore season of Wednesday, which arrives on the streamer in two parts.

The show, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, will return for Season 2, Part 1 on Aug. 6, followed by Part 2 on Sept. 3, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The teaser trailer opens with Wednesday attempting to go through airport security, but the metal detector goes off and she must ditch the various weapons she has on her person.

"This is the first time you've ever willingly returned to a school," observes Wednesday's mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), as they arrive at Nevermore Academy. "How does it feel?"

"Like returning to the scene of the crime," Wednesday responds. "I already know where the bodies are buried."

The trailer also features a swarm of bees and dolls that move on their own.

"Wherever there's murder and mayhem, you will always find an Addams," Wednesday says.

Other returning stars include Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzman, Moosa Moustafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane and Fred Armisen.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo also join the cast.

