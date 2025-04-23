Trending
TV
April 23, 2025

'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date

By Jessica Inman
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" concludes with Season 3, which arrives on Prime Video July 16. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
April 23 (UPI) -- The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will arrive on Prime Video July 16, the streamer announced Wednesday.

A new poster was also released, featuring Belly (Lola Tung) smiling softly as she stands between brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

The image shows Jeremiah about to kiss her cheek, while Conrad glares at him.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship," an official synopsis reads.

The series was inspired by showrunner and executive producer Jenny Han's book series. Season 3 will consist of 11 episodes.

