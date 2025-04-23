1 of 4 | Penn Badgley opened up about his "You" character on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Photo Courtesy of Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

April 23 (UPI) -- You actor Penn Badgley is opening up about saying goodbye to his character, Joe, ahead of the fifth and final season of the series, which arrives Thursday.

The former Gossip Girl star, 38, said that he didn't feel "sad that it's over," during a Wednesday appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"We're sending him off in, I think, the best fashion we can, but I will inevitably miss him," Badgley said of Joe. "I mean, I've gotten to do a lot of bizarre things, a lot of intense things. I understand that it's a lot of fun to watch, but it's like, you know, I have to ground that insanity, and a person who's ultimately so hateful."

"We can put him to bed. But kind of like a dysfunctional little brother, I'll miss him a little," he added.

Joe is a serial killer who fixates on various women and loves reading. Season 5 finds him in New York with his wife, Kate (Charlotte Richie), and seemingly leaving his murderous side behind.

However, a new woman on Joe's radar (Madeline Brewer) makes him miss his old ways.

Griffin Matthews, Anna Camp, Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and Nava Mau also star.

Badgley also shared that he felt the ending is "very satisfying," a feat that he described as "hard."

"How can you send off a man in a story like that in a way that it does justice to the character, to the show, but also to the viewer?" he said. "We've taken people on a bit of an arduous journey I think, I hope. I think that the ending is very satisfying, I can tell you that."

You Season 5 premieres on Netflix Thursday.