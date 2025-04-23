Trending
Frankie Muniz reunites with 'Malcolm in the Middle' parents

By Jessica Inman
Frankie Muniz is seen talking with teammate during a rain delay at the Daytona International Speedway in 2024. He stars in the reboot of "Malcolm in the Middle." File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
April 23 (UPI) -- Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz is reuniting with his on-screen parents, portrayed by Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

The actor and racecar driver, 39, posted a photograph of the trio on the set of the Malcolm in the Middle sequel series Tuesday.

"Always good to have Mom and Dad around!" he wrote in the caption.

The Disney+ reboot will see Muniz reprise his role as Malcolm, while Cranston again portrays his father, Hal, and Kaczmarek plays mom Lois.

The series picks up as the parents plan a celebration commemorating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Also returning are Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield.

Muniz also has a daughter, played by Keeley Karsten, in the new episodes.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark joins the cast as Dewey.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis previously said the upcoming episodes "will have all the laughs, pranks and mayhem fans loved -- along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless."

The original show premiered in 2000.

