April 23, 2025 / 11:56 AM

'Twin Peaks' and sequel series to stream on Mubi in June

By Ben Hooper
David Lynch's series "Twin Peaks," starring Kyle MacLachlan, will start streaming on Mubi starting June 12. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
April 23 (UPI) -- The original two seasons of 1990 series Twin Peaks and its 2017 revival, Twin Peaks: The Return, are arriving on streaming service Mubi in June.

Mubi announced all 30 episodes of the series that originally aired on ABC will stream alongside all 18 episodes of the Showtime revival starting June 13.

The announcement coincides with the 35th anniversary of the original show, and comes just months after the death of series co-creator David Lynch.

Twin Peaks, co-created by Lynch and Mark Frost, follows FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he probes the small mountain town of Twin Peaks for answers after the murder of teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). Twin Peaks: The Return picked up 25 years after the Season 2 finale.

"Five miles south of the Canadian border, twelve miles west of the state line. Welcome to Twin Peaks," Mubi said on social media. "David Lynch & Mark Frost's visionary series streams in the U.S., U.K., Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Netherlands, India and more from June 13."

