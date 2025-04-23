Trending
TV
April 23, 2025 / 4:07 PM

Paul Reubens documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself' to debut May 23 on HBO

By Ben Hooper
"Pee-wee as Himself," a two-part documentary about the life and career of Paul Reubens, premieres May 23 on HBO. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
1 of 4 | "Pee-wee as Himself," a two-part documentary about the life and career of Paul Reubens, premieres May 23 on HBO. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- HBO has shared a trailer and release date for the two-part documentary Pee-wee as Himself, chronicling the life and career of actor and comedian Paul Reubens.

The documentary, which was made with Reubens' involvement prior to his death in 2023, is directed by Matt Wolf. Both episodes premiere May 23 on HBO and streaming service Max.

"Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, Pee-wee as Himself is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life," HBO said in a press release.

The documentary features interviews with Reubens' sister, Abby Rubenfeld, as well as friends, colleagues and admirers including Lynne Stewart, John Moody, Alison Mork, Natasha Lyonne, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurence Fishburne, Debi Mazar, David Arquette, Laraine Newman, Cassandra Peterson, Tim Burton and Judd Apatow.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date
TV // 1 hour ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date
April 23 (UPI) -- The third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" will arrive on Prime Video July 16, the streamer announced Wednesday.
'Twin Peaks' and sequel series to stream on Mubi in June
TV // 5 hours ago
'Twin Peaks' and sequel series to stream on Mubi in June
April 23 (UPI) -- The original two seasons of 1990 series "Twin Peaks" and its 2017 revival, "Twin Peaks: The Return," are arriving on streaming service Mubi in June.
Wednesday 'returns to the scene of the crime' in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
TV // 5 hours ago
Wednesday 'returns to the scene of the crime' in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
April 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the highly-anticipated sophomore season of "Wednesday," which arrives on the streamer in two parts. Part 1 premieres Aug. 6, with Part 2 to follow Sept. 3.
Frankie Muniz reunites with 'Malcolm in the Middle' parents
TV // 5 hours ago
Frankie Muniz reunites with 'Malcolm in the Middle' parents
April 23 (UPI) -- "Malcom in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz reunited with his on-screen parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek following news of an upcoming sequel series.
Penn Badgley teases 'send off' for 'You' character
TV // 7 hours ago
Penn Badgley teases 'send off' for 'You' character
April 23 (UPI) -- "You" actor Penn Badgley is opening up about saying goodbye to his character, Joe, ahead of the fifth and final season of the series, which arrives Thursday.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes viewers under the sea in 'Octopus!' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes viewers under the sea in 'Octopus!' trailer
April 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for "Octopus!," a two-part documentary special narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Will Sharpe, Ayo Edebiri to star in Apple TV+ romantic comedy
TV // 1 day ago
Will Sharpe, Ayo Edebiri to star in Apple TV+ romantic comedy
April 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced "Prodigies," a new romantic comedy series starring "The White Lotus" Season 2 actor Will Sharpe and "The Bear" actress Ayo Edebiri.
'Étoile' creators say ballet show evolved naturally from 'Mrs. Maisel'
TV // 1 day ago
'Étoile' creators say ballet show evolved naturally from 'Mrs. Maisel'
LOS ANGELES, April 22 (UPI) -- "Étoile" creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino spoke with UPI about the ballet show, premiering Thursday on Prime Video and featuring actors Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou de Laáge.
Korean action comedy 'Good Boy' to premiere May 31
TV // 2 days ago
Korean action comedy 'Good Boy' to premiere May 31
April 21 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "Good Boy," a new Korean action comedy arriving on the streamer May 31 and starring Park Bo-gum.
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- "Andor" Season 2, starring Diego Luna and premiering Tuesday on Disney+, further explores the interesting areas under the surface of the "Star Wars" universe.

