April 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced Prodigies, a new romantic comedy series starring The White Lotus Season 2 actor Will Sharpe and The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri.

Sharpe portrays Ren, who has been dating Didi (Edbiri) for over a decade. The pair, who were one-time child prodigies, are now navigating life in their 30s and are having doubts about whether they are fulfilling their potential, an official synopsis states.

"Inevitably, they find themselves asking the same questions of their relationship," the description continues. "As individual hopes and needs feed into and conflict with their shared lives, the series challenges the fallacy at the heart of romantic storytelling -- that the tale is over when the heroes get together."

Sharpe also serves as the series creator, writer and director. He and Edebiri both executive produce with Jane Featherstone, Naomi De Pear and Katie Carpenter.

A release date has not yet been announced.