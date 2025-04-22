April 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for Octopus!, a two-part documentary special narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The documentary, which starts streaming May 8, "transports viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on earth as it follows the giant pacific octopus from birth to death," Prime Video said in a press release.

The documentary also features appearances from scientists, conservationists and even comedian Tracy Morgan, who is "obsessed" with the creatures.

The documentary is directed by Niharika Desai and executive produced by Jenny Robins and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Wells Street Films, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello for Jigsaw Productions and showrunner Melissa Wood.