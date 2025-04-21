"Good Boy" premieres on Prime Video May 31. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

April 21 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing Good Boy, a new Korean action comedy arriving on the streamer May 31.

"The series tells the story of former medal-winning athletes who become police officers and fight in a world of criminals," a press release reads.

Park Bo-gum, who also stars in the Netflix K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, portrays Yun Dong-ju, who becomes an officer after getting kicked off his boxing team.

He is "absolutely smitten" with his colleague Ji Han-na, portrayed by Kim So-hyun, who joined the department after her retirement from shooting.

Her ex-boyfriend and former silver medalist fencer Kim Jong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi) works at the station just so he can be close to Han-na.

Heo Sung-tae and Tae Won-seok also star.