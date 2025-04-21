Trending
TV
April 21, 2025 / 2:26 PM

Korean action comedy 'Good Boy' to premiere May 31

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Good Boy" premieres on Prime Video May 31. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
"Good Boy" premieres on Prime Video May 31. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

April 21 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing Good Boy, a new Korean action comedy arriving on the streamer May 31.

"The series tells the story of former medal-winning athletes who become police officers and fight in a world of criminals," a press release reads.

Park Bo-gum, who also stars in the Netflix K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, portrays Yun Dong-ju, who becomes an officer after getting kicked off his boxing team.

He is "absolutely smitten" with his colleague Ji Han-na, portrayed by Kim So-hyun, who joined the department after her retirement from shooting.

Her ex-boyfriend and former silver medalist fencer Kim Jong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi) works at the station just so he can be close to Han-na.

Heo Sung-tae and Tae Won-seok also star.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- "Andor" Season 2, starring Diego Luna and premiering Tuesday on Disney+, further explores the interesting areas under the surface of the "Star Wars" universe.
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'
TV // 3 hours ago
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'
April 21 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal reacted to the events involving his character, Joel, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in Season 2, Episode 2.
Hayden Christensen to play Anakin again in 'Ahsoka' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Hayden Christensen to play Anakin again in 'Ahsoka' Season 2
April 19 (UPI) -- Disney has announced that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker in "Ahsoka" Season 2.
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' Season 2 to premiere May 8
TV // 2 days ago
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' Season 2 to premiere May 8
April 19 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the travel docu-series, "Conan O'Brien Must Go," is slated to premiere on Max May 8.
Onya Nurve wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17
TV // 2 days ago
Onya Nurve wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17
April 19 (UPI) -- Onya Nurve was crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 on Friday night.
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
TV // 2 days ago
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
April 18 (UPI) -- "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 8 will premiere May 29, MTV announced Friday. Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and other cast members will return to star.
ATX TV Festival to host 'King of the Hill' reunion panel
TV // 3 days ago
ATX TV Festival to host 'King of the Hill' reunion panel
April 18 (UPI) -- "King of the Hill" creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to speak on a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on May 30. Voice cast members Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss will also attend.
'9-1-1' star Peter Krause reacts to character's 'sacrifice'
TV // 3 days ago
'9-1-1' star Peter Krause reacts to character's 'sacrifice'
April 18 (UPI) -- Peter Krause, who plays Bobby Nash on "9-1-1," spoke out after a surprise twist in Thursday's episode of the ABC first responders drama.
'Pacific Rim' series in the works at Prime Video
TV // 3 days ago
'Pacific Rim' series in the works at Prime Video
April 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video and Legendary are collaborating on a live-action "Pacific Rim" series, which will serve as a prequel to the blockbuster sci-fi films.
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
TV // 3 days ago
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
April 17 (UPI) -- Showtime offered a peek into Season 7 of" The Chi" in a new trailer Thursday. Lynn Whitfield, Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps and more return to star.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her

Follow Us