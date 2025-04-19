TV
April 19, 2025 / 10:31 AM

Onya Nurve wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17

By Karen Butler
Onya Nurve was crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 on Friday. Image courtesy of MTV
Onya Nurve was crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 on Friday. Image courtesy of MTV

April 19 (UPI) -- Onya Nurve was crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 on MTV Friday night.

Nurve beat out fellow finalists Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love and Sam Star for the honor -- and a $200,000 cash prize.

"Time and time again, Onya Nurve delivered that 'something extra' that made her our undisputed champion," RuPaul said.

"Condragulations to all the queens, and especially our finalists, for serving one of the most competitive seasons in Drag Race herstory!"

Entertainer Liza Minelli was also presented with the Giving Us Life-time Achievement Award

The 10th edition of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is set to premiere on Paramount+ on May 9.

