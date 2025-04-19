TV
April 19, 2025 / 3:14 PM

Hayden Christensen to play Anakin again in 'Ahsoka' Season 2

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Hayden Christensen is returning for the second season of "Ahsoka" on Disney+ File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Hayden Christensen is returning for the second season of "Ahsoka" on Disney+ File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Disney has announced that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars series, Ahsoka, Season 2.

The news was announced Friday at Disney Celebration 2025 in Tokyo.

Christensen played the younger version of the villainous Darth Vader in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II -- Attack of the Clones and 2004's Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith, as well as the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

His appearances in two Ahsoka Season 1 episodes were In a digitally de-aged form.

Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann is also joining the cast of Ahsoka Season 2, replacing the late Ray Stevenson in the role of Jedi Baylan Skol.

Rosario Dawson plays the titular heroine -- Anakin's former trainee -- in the series.

The Hollywood Reporter said filming is to begin next week on the second season.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' Season 2 to premiere May 8
TV // 3 hours ago
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' Season 2 to premiere May 8
April 19 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the travel docu-series, "Conan O'Brien Must Go," is slated to premiere on Max May 8.
Onya Nurve wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17
TV // 4 hours ago
Onya Nurve wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17
April 19 (UPI) -- Onya Nurve was crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 on Friday night.
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
TV // 23 hours ago
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
April 18 (UPI) -- "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 8 will premiere May 29, MTV announced Friday. Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and other cast members will return to star.
ATX TV Festival to host 'King of the Hill' reunion panel
TV // 1 day ago
ATX TV Festival to host 'King of the Hill' reunion panel
April 18 (UPI) -- "King of the Hill" creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to speak on a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on May 30. Voice cast members Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss will also attend.
'9-1-1' star Peter Krause reacts to character's 'sacrifice'
TV // 1 day ago
'9-1-1' star Peter Krause reacts to character's 'sacrifice'
April 18 (UPI) -- Peter Krause, who plays Bobby Nash on "9-1-1," spoke out after a surprise twist in Thursday's episode of the ABC first responders drama.
'Pacific Rim' series in the works at Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'Pacific Rim' series in the works at Prime Video
April 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video and Legendary are collaborating on a live-action "Pacific Rim" series, which will serve as a prequel to the blockbuster sci-fi films.
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
TV // 1 day ago
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
April 17 (UPI) -- Showtime offered a peek into Season 7 of" The Chi" in a new trailer Thursday. Lynn Whitfield, Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps and more return to star.
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
TV // 1 day ago
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Ginny & Georgia" with a new preview, photos and release date. The series premieres its next chapter June 5.
Chris Meloni: Elliot reluctant to go undercover in 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5
TV // 2 days ago
Chris Meloni: Elliot reluctant to go undercover in 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni told UPI Elliot Stabler reluctantly goes undercover for an "L&O: Organized Crime" Season 5 human trafficking case because he wants to help women before they end up needing the Special Victims Unit.
'Sandman' gets Season 2 teaser, July premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'Sandman' gets Season 2 teaser, July premiere date
April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "The Sandman" with a release date and a new preview.

Trending Stories

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?
WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'

Follow Us