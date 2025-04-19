Hayden Christensen to play Anakin again in 'Ahsoka' Season 2

April 19 (UPI) -- Disney has announced that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars series, Ahsoka, Season 2.

Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker for Ahsoka Season 2. pic.twitter.com/WOxZtcXd1x— Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025

The news was announced Friday at Disney Celebration 2025 in Tokyo.

Christensen played the younger version of the villainous Darth Vader in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II -- Attack of the Clones and 2004's Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith, as well as the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

His appearances in two Ahsoka Season 1 episodes were In a digitally de-aged form.

Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann is also joining the cast of Ahsoka Season 2, replacing the late Ray Stevenson in the role of Jedi Baylan Skol.

Rosario Dawson plays the titular heroine -- Anakin's former trainee -- in the series.

The Hollywood Reporter said filming is to begin next week on the second season.