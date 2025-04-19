TV
April 19, 2025 / 11:44 AM

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' Season 2 to premiere May 8

By Karen Butler
Conan O'Brien arrives on the red carpet for a ceremony to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Awards at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on March 23. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Conan O'Brien arrives on the red carpet for a ceremony to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Awards at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on March 23. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the travel docu-series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, is slated to premiere on Max May 8.

A 90-second trailer released Friday shows New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi and Spanish actor Javier Bardem guest-starring on the show.

"In this riotously funny travel series, Conan O'Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast," Max teased.

Season 2 will include three episodes, airing weekly through May 22.

