April 18, 2025 / 10:49 AM

'9-1-1' star Peter Krause reacts to character's 'sacrifice'

***Spoilers for Thursday's episode ahead***

By Jessica Inman
Peter Krause attends the NBC Upfront Presentation at Radio City Music Hall in 2013. He portrayed L.A. Fire Capt. Bobby Nash on "9-1-1." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Peter Krause attends the NBC Upfront Presentation at Radio City Music Hall in 2013. He portrayed L.A. Fire Capt. Bobby Nash on "9-1-1." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- 9-1-1 star Peter Krause is opening up about his character's death in Thursday's episode of the show.

Krause, who is also known for his roles in such shows as Parenthood and Six Feet Under, portrayed L.A. Fire Capt. Bobby Nash, who helmed Station 118, on the ABC first responders drama.

Nash was the first character to be killed off 9-1-1 in its eight seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Thursday's episode, titled "Lab Rats," saw Nash sacrifice himself to save his crew as they struggled to contain a deadly virus.

"I've heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be," Krause said in a statement. "It is a loss. That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe."

He added that he will miss his team, specifically Angela Bassett, who plays his on-screen wife, LAPD Sgt. Athena Grant-Nash.

Krause also spoke to Good Morning America, saying it should "come as no surprise" to fans that Nash "chooses to save Chimney and stoically contains himself in the lab."

"He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others could see another day. And I will miss everybody dearly," the actor said. "This was my workplace, for eight years, eight seasons. And I am really going to miss everybody; Angela and the fire team and the crew."

9-1-1 is co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The show explores "the high-pressure experiences of first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations," an official logline reads.

New episodes air Thursdays on ABC and are available the next day on Hulu.

