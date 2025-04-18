Trending
'Pacific Rim' series in the works at Prime Video

By Karen Butler
Director Guillermo del Toro arrives for the premiere of "Pacific Rim" at the Dolby Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in 2013. A prequel series is now in the works at Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Director Guillermo del Toro arrives for the premiere of "Pacific Rim" at the Dolby Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in 2013. A prequel series is now in the works at Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video and Legendary are collaborating on a live-action Pacific Rim series, which will serve as a prequel to the blockbuster sci-fi films.

"Initiating neural handshake," Legendary's official X feed said Thursday, alongside a media report about the show being in development.

Variety said former Shadow and Bone show-runner Eric Heisserer will write and executive produce the series.

The Hollywood Reporter said this will be the first project under Heisserer's first-look deal with Legendary.

No casting or plot details were immediately reported.

The franchise is about what happens when huge alien monsters from another dimension arrive through a portal at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean and attack coastal cities on Earth.

John Boyega, Scott Eastwood attend 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere

Cast member John Boyega plays Jake Pentecost in the film. "I loved the first movie and one of the biggest reasons was because of Idris Elba and I'm going to play his son," the 25-year-old, British actor told UPI. "It's fun, it's action. I believe it's everything you want Pacific Rim to be moving forward," he added. | License Photo

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
April 17 (UPI) -- Showtime offered a peek into Season 7 of" The Chi" in a new trailer Thursday. Lynn Whitfield, Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps and more return to star.
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
TV // 16 hours ago
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Ginny & Georgia" with a new preview, photos and release date. The series premieres its next chapter June 5.
Chris Meloni: Elliot reluctant to go undercover in 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5
TV // 17 hours ago
Chris Meloni: Elliot reluctant to go undercover in 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni told UPI Elliot Stabler reluctantly goes undercover for an "L&O: Organized Crime" Season 5 human trafficking case because he wants to help women before they end up needing the Special Victims Unit.
'Sandman' gets Season 2 teaser, July premiere date
TV // 18 hours ago
'Sandman' gets Season 2 teaser, July premiere date
April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "The Sandman" with a release date and a new preview.
St. Vincent performs 'Violent Times' on 'The Late Show'
TV // 20 hours ago
St. Vincent performs 'Violent Times' on 'The Late Show'
April 17 (UPI) -- St. Vincent appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to perform "Violent Times," a song from her Grammy-winning album "All Born Screaming."
Matthew Lawrence eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Matthew Lawrence eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
April 17 (UPI) -- Actor and podcaster Matthew Lawrence was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
'1923' Season 2 finale draws 14 million viewers on Paramount+
TV // 1 day ago
'1923' Season 2 finale draws 14 million viewers on Paramount+
April 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the Season 2 finale of "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" reached 14 million viewers in its first seven days, making it the most-watched episode of the series to date.
Discovery Channel announces 40th anniversary celebrations
TV // 1 day ago
Discovery Channel announces 40th anniversary celebrations
April 16 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced it is celebrating its 40th anniversary with special programming and the planting of over 40,000 trees around the world.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' to premiere Aug. 8
TV // 1 day ago
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' to premiere Aug. 8
April 16 (UPI) -- Starz shared new teaser art and an August premiere date for "Blood of My Blood," an "Outlander" prequel series about Jamie and Claire's parents.
Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in 'Poker Face' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in 'Poker Face' Season 2 trailer
April 16 (UPI) -- Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in the trailer for "Poker Face" Season 2, released Wednesday. The new season premieres May 8 on Peacock.

