'Pacific Rim' series in the works at Prime Video

April 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video and Legendary are collaborating on a live-action Pacific Rim series, which will serve as a prequel to the blockbuster sci-fi films.

"Initiating neural handshake," Legendary's official X feed said Thursday, alongside a media report about the show being in development.

Variety said former Shadow and Bone show-runner Eric Heisserer will write and executive produce the series.

The Hollywood Reporter said this will be the first project under Heisserer's first-look deal with Legendary.

No casting or plot details were immediately reported.

The franchise is about what happens when huge alien monsters from another dimension arrive through a portal at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean and attack coastal cities on Earth.

