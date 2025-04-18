Trending
TV
April 18, 2025 / 1:50 PM

ATX TV Festival to host 'King of the Hill' reunion panel

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Actor Pamela Adlon arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017. She is among the "King of the Hill" reunion panelists set to speak during the ATX TV Festival. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Actor Pamela Adlon arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017. She is among the "King of the Hill" reunion panelists set to speak during the ATX TV Festival. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to speak on a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Autstin on May 30.

The pair will be joined by showrunner Saladin K. Patterson, who also executive produced the series with Judge and Daniels, and select voice cast members including Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss.

The discussion will serve as both a reunion for the series, which wrapped some 15 years ago after 13 seasons, and a preview of a reboot, which will arrive on Hulu during the summer.

"Join us for some hootin' and a good amount of hollerin' as we revisit 13 seasons of laugh-out-loud moments and behind-the-scenes stories from the original series..." an official synopsis reads.

The revival will return to the fictional town in Texas known as Arlen.

The ATX TV Festival runs from May 29 through June 1, and commemorates television's history, while simultaneously looking ahead.

"Screenings include never-aired pilots, canceled-too-soon series, current favorites and world premieres," a press release states.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'9-1-1' star Peter Krause reacts to character's 'sacrifice'
TV // 4 hours ago
'9-1-1' star Peter Krause reacts to character's 'sacrifice'
April 18 (UPI) -- Peter Krause, who plays Bobby Nash on "9-1-1," spoke out after a surprise twist in Thursday's episode of the ABC first responders drama.
'Pacific Rim' series in the works at Prime Video
TV // 7 hours ago
'Pacific Rim' series in the works at Prime Video
April 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video and Legendary are collaborating on a live-action "Pacific Rim" series, which will serve as a prequel to the blockbuster sci-fi films.
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
April 17 (UPI) -- Showtime offered a peek into Season 7 of" The Chi" in a new trailer Thursday. Lynn Whitfield, Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps and more return to star.
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
TV // 23 hours ago
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Ginny & Georgia" with a new preview, photos and release date. The series premieres its next chapter June 5.
Chris Meloni: Elliot reluctant to go undercover in 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Meloni: Elliot reluctant to go undercover in 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni told UPI Elliot Stabler reluctantly goes undercover for an "L&O: Organized Crime" Season 5 human trafficking case because he wants to help women before they end up needing the Special Victims Unit.
'Sandman' gets Season 2 teaser, July premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Sandman' gets Season 2 teaser, July premiere date
April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "The Sandman" with a release date and a new preview.
St. Vincent performs 'Violent Times' on 'The Late Show'
TV // 1 day ago
St. Vincent performs 'Violent Times' on 'The Late Show'
April 17 (UPI) -- St. Vincent appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to perform "Violent Times," a song from her Grammy-winning album "All Born Screaming."
Matthew Lawrence eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Matthew Lawrence eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
April 17 (UPI) -- Actor and podcaster Matthew Lawrence was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
'1923' Season 2 finale draws 14 million viewers on Paramount+
TV // 1 day ago
'1923' Season 2 finale draws 14 million viewers on Paramount+
April 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the Season 2 finale of "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" reached 14 million viewers in its first seven days, making it the most-watched episode of the series to date.
Discovery Channel announces 40th anniversary celebrations
TV // 1 day ago
Discovery Channel announces 40th anniversary celebrations
April 16 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced it is celebrating its 40th anniversary with special programming and the planting of over 40,000 trees around the world.

Trending Stories

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?
WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'

Follow Us