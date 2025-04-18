Trending
April 18, 2025 / 3:23 PM

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May

By Jessica Inman
Season 8 of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" arrives May 29. Photo courtesy of MTV
April 18 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to return for Season 8 on May 29, MTV announced Friday.

The group -- which includes Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino -- will return to the house where they first met one another.

Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, and ran through 2012. Jersey Shore Family Vacation picked up in 2018.

In the first half of Season 7, Giancola accepted a proposal, and Season 8 will show the television personality preparing not only for her wedding but for a baby. She announced her pregnancy in February after navigating infertility issues.

"It's the 15th anniversary of MTV's Jersey Shore," a voiceover says in a preview. "And this iconic crew is still DTF -- down to fist pump."

