April 17, 2025 / 4:05 PM

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city

By Jessica Inman
"The Chi" arrives on Paramount+ for subscribers with Showtime on May 16. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
"The Chi" arrives on Paramount+ for subscribers with Showtime on May 16. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

April 17 (UPI) -- Showtime is offering a peek into Season 7 of The Chi with a new trailer Thursday.

The preview shows Alicia (Lynn Whitfield) and the women of Chicago's South Side attempting to protect their city.

"When Douda (Curtiss Cook) falls from the throne, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power," an official synopsis reads. "As loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear there's only one crown, and it will come at a heavy cost."

The series also stars Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Karrueche Tran, Jacob Lattimore, Yolanda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin lee, Jill Marie Jones, Daniel J. Watts, Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Cortez Smith, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae'a Brown, Zaria Imani Primer, L'lerret Jazelle and Brian Keys.

Season 7 arrives on Paramount+ for subscribers who also have Showtime on May 16, and airs on the network May 18.

The Chi is created and executive produced by Lena Waithe.

