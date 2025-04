Matthew Lawrence eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

Left to right, "The Masked Singer" stars Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke during an unveiling ceremony honoring Jeong with the 2,794th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Actor and podcaster Matthew Lawrence was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The Mrs. Doubtfire and Brotherly Love alum, 45, was dressed in the Paparazzo costume, complete with a giant camera head, as he sang "Unpretty" by TLC.

Previous celebrities to get the boot in Season 13 include Erika Jayne, Method Man, Candace Cameron Bure, James Van Der Beek, Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the FOX show, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.