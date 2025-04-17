Trending
April 17, 2025 / 3:40 PM

Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview

By Jessica Inman
Brianne Howey portrays Georgia, who is seen in jail. Photo Courtesy of Amanda Matlovich/Netflix
1 of 3 | Brianne Howey portrays Georgia, who is seen in jail. Photo Courtesy of Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia with a new preview, photos and release date.

The third chapter of the mother-daughter drama arrives June 5, the streamer announced Thursday.

In one of the first-look images, Georgia (Brianne Howey) is shown tearing up as she stands in a jail cell.

"We ended Season 2 with Georgia arrested for murder -- ruining her fairy tale wedding and leaving the fate of the Miller family hanging in the balance. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in Season 3," series creator Sarah Lampert told Netflix's Tudum.

In the preview released Thursday, viewers hear Ginny (Antonia Gentry) grappling with the impact of recent events.

"What happens when everything falls apart?" she asks. "The rug can be pulled out from under you in a second."

Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark, Nathan Mitchell, Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna are among the Season 3 cast members.

