April 17 (UPI) -- St. Vincent appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform her song "Violent Times."

The singer, aka Anne Erin Clark, appeared on Wednesday night's episode of the late night talk show to perform the song from her three-time Grammy-winning 2024 album, All Born Screaming.

St. Vincent donned a black hat and black trench coat for the performance, while some members of her band wore military-inspired attire.

She most recently released the song "DOA," which appears on the soundtrack for the film Death of a Unicorn.