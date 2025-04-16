April 16 (UPI) -- Starz is previewing the Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood, which arrives Aug. 8.

The network shared new teaser images and an August premiere date for the show Wednesday.

Blood of My Blood focuses on two love stories -- The first between Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, portrayed by Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, respectively, who ultimately become parents to Claire, one of the main characters in the original Outlander series.

The second love story follows Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, played by Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, respectively. They become Jamie's parents.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood brings viewers from the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the sweeping Highlands of 18th century Scotland," an official synopsis reads.

The new series is meant to stand on its own, a press release states, so viewers who aren't familiar with the initial time-travel romance series can still tune in. Tony Curran, Seamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford, Rory Alexander and Conor MacNeill also star.

Part 2 of Season 7 of Outlander, which stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie, respectively, premiered in November.