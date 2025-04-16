Trending
TV
April 16, 2025 / 2:24 PM

Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in 'Poker Face' Season 2 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Season 2 of "Poker Face" airs May 8. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 5 | Season 2 of "Poker Face" airs May 8. Photo courtesy of Peacock

April 16 (UPI) -- Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in the trailer for Poker Face Season 2, released Wednesday.

The actress, 46, portrays Charlie Cale in Peacock's "mystery-of-the-week series." Cale solves various crimes as she travels in her Plymouth Barracuda.

"I lie for a living and your gift is uncanny," says John Cho in the preview, referencing Cale's lie-detecting ability. "I've never seen anything like it."

"No one's fooled me yet," she says.

"I'm gonna be the first," he responds.

"Sorry, but I think I might be foolproof," she says.

Lyonne and Rian Johnson wrote, directed and executive produced the series, which Johnson created.

"To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich," they said in a statement. "But the backbone of this show is TV - the kind of TV we grew up watching... Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars."

"We still can't believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many, many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play," they added."

Season 2 also stars Adrienne C. Moore, Alia Shawkat, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, David Krumholtz, Davionte "GaTa" Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Geraldine Viswanathan, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Justin Theroux, Kathrine Narducci, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Leggero, Patti Harrison, Rhea Perlman, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, Simon Helberg, Simon Rex and Taylor Schilling.

Season 2 will have a three-episode premiere May 8 on Peacock.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ballard' teaser: Maggie Q stars in 'Bosch' spinoff
TV // 1 hour ago
'Ballard' teaser: Maggie Q stars in 'Bosch' spinoff
April 16 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "Bosch" spinoff "Ballard," starring Maggie Q as Detective Renee Ballard. The series arrives on the streamer this summer.
Finn Wolfhard 'emotional' but 'super excited' about 'Stranger Things' final season
TV // 4 hours ago
Finn Wolfhard 'emotional' but 'super excited' about 'Stranger Things' final season
April 16 (UPI) -- Finn Wolfhard said he is "emotional" about the conclusion of Netflix series "Stranger Things," but "super excited" for the final season to arrive on the streamer.
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
TV // 10 hours ago
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
LOS ANGELES, April 16 (UPI) -- Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Reisgraf and Aleyse Shannon spoke with UPI about "Leverage: Redemption" Season 3, premiering Thursday on Prime Video, and their characters' struggle with finding redemption.
'And Just Like That...' Season 3 to premiere May 29
TV // 22 hours ago
'And Just Like That...' Season 3 to premiere May 29
April 15 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." will arrive on Max on May 29, Warner Bros. shared alongside a trailer Tuesday.
Tina Fey, Colman Domingo vacation together in 'The Four Seasons' trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Tina Fey, Colman Domingo vacation together in 'The Four Seasons' trailer
April 15 (UPI) -- Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are among the three couples who reunite on vacation in the upcoming Netflix series "The Four Seasons" -- an adaptation of the 1981 film.
Apple TV+ gives first look at arson investigation drama 'Smoke'
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ gives first look at arson investigation drama 'Smoke'
April 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ shared first-look photos for "Smoke," a new crime drama starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton. The series premieres in June.
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
TV // 1 day ago
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
April 15 (UPI) -- Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of the HGTV series "Property Brothers," opened up about family life and their upcoming show "Chasing the West" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
TV review: 'Rehearsal' Season 2 deepens psychological, meta experiment
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Rehearsal' Season 2 deepens psychological, meta experiment
LOS ANGELES, April 15 (UPI) -- Nathan Fielder takes "The Rehearsal" to new depths in Season 2, premiering Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.
Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'
TV // 1 day ago
Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'
April 15 (UPI) -- Diego Luna said filming more "Andor" was impossible because each season took over two years to make, but that pretending to fly a spaceship was "the best thing."
Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'
TV // 1 day ago
Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'
April 14 (UPI) -- FOX Nation has announced plans to air a three-part game show called "Greg Gutfeld's What Did I Miss?" next month.

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 16: Jon Cryer, Martin Lawrence
Famous birthdays for April 16: Jon Cryer, Martin Lawrence
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde criticize Katy Perry space flight
Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde criticize Katy Perry space flight

Follow Us