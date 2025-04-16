1 of 5 | Season 2 of "Poker Face" airs May 8. Photo courtesy of Peacock

April 16 (UPI) -- Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in the trailer for Poker Face Season 2, released Wednesday.

The actress, 46, portrays Charlie Cale in Peacock's "mystery-of-the-week series." Cale solves various crimes as she travels in her Plymouth Barracuda.

"I lie for a living and your gift is uncanny," says John Cho in the preview, referencing Cale's lie-detecting ability. "I've never seen anything like it."

"No one's fooled me yet," she says.

"I'm gonna be the first," he responds.

"Sorry, but I think I might be foolproof," she says.

Lyonne and Rian Johnson wrote, directed and executive produced the series, which Johnson created.

"To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich," they said in a statement. "But the backbone of this show is TV - the kind of TV we grew up watching... Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars."

"We still can't believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many, many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play," they added."

Season 2 also stars Adrienne C. Moore, Alia Shawkat, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, David Krumholtz, Davionte "GaTa" Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Geraldine Viswanathan, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Justin Theroux, Kathrine Narducci, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Leggero, Patti Harrison, Rhea Perlman, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, Simon Helberg, Simon Rex and Taylor Schilling.

Season 2 will have a three-episode premiere May 8 on Peacock.