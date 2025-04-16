'Ballard' teaser: Maggie Q stars in 'Bosch' spinoff

April 16 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing Bosch spinoff Ballard, starring Maggie Q as Detective Renee Ballard.

The police procedural series, based on Michael Connelly's books, arrives on the streamer this summer.

"We are headed for some dark waters," Ballard says as the preview, released Wednesday, begins. "Everyone is so mad at the LAPD, and I'm the punching bag. If I prove myself in cold cases, maybe things can go back to the way they were."

Ballard's appearance in Thursday's series finale of Bosch: Legacy, spurs the spinoff, per TV Insider. In the episode, she and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) are searching for a serial killer together.

Bosch: Legacy, a sequel to the original Bosch, is in its third and final season. Because the show's cancellation arrived after production, Bosch's story is not going to end with "closure" in the finale, Welliver said.

He will appear in future episodes of Ballard, however, and Bosch does show up at the end of the preview.

"There's always a distinct possibility, like they've done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, (for) spun-off feature-length films," he said, per TV Insider. "So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so."