Trending
TV
April 16, 2025 / 5:00 AM

'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'

By Fred Topel
Share with X
From left, Gina Bellman, Beth Reisgraf and Christian Kane return in "Leverage: Redemption" Season 3, premiering Thursday on Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime
1 of 5 | From left, Gina Bellman, Beth Reisgraf and Christian Kane return in "Leverage: Redemption" Season 3, premiering Thursday on Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime

LOS ANGELES, April 16 (UPI) -- Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Reisgraf and Aleyse Shannon say their characters remain conflicted about the possibility of redemption. The gang returns to work new cases in Season 3, premiering Thursday on Prime Video.

The revival of the TNT series premiered in 2021 with con artists Sophie (Bellman), Elliot (Kane) and Parker (Reisgraf) reuniting to help victims gain leverage against powerful villains. New characters include hacker Breanna (Shannon) and corporate lawyer Harry (Noah Wyle). Aldis Hodge guest stars as original team member Hardison.

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Kane said Elliot's best hope is to help his friends find redemption by assisting in each case. Elliot believes he is beyond redemption, and Kane agrees.

"I think his redemption is watching them get redeemed, finding redemption," Kane said. "His best thing he can do is live the rest of his life trying to help people get redeemed. We're lifers and Elliott's the biggest lifer of all."

The original show revealed Elliot was previously black ops in the military and alluded to his regrets over killing people. He is the muscle for the Leverage team, allowing him to his skills for a greater good.

"He's just got too much of a penance," Kane said. "A lot of people forget that he's a mass murderer. We don't like to say that on a family show but that's the honest to God true story."

For Sophie, one of her biggest regrets is abandoning her stepdaughter, Astrid (Alexandra Park). Astrid showed up in Season 2 as an Interpol agent, complicating some of Sophie's international jobs.

Season 2 ended with a reconciliation between the pair; however, Bellman feels Sophie still struggles to depend on others as Astrid guest stars in the new season.

"I think she's found redemption with herself," Bellman said. "None of them live in a world where they need people. I think that's what she's learning this season. How do I relate to needing this person, this daughter in my life?"

Meanwhile, Hardison's foster sister Breanna keeps the team updated with modern technology. For Breanna, Shannon feels the goal posts for redemption keep moving further away.

"The finish line always moves in a sense," Shannon said. "As long as you've got criminals fighting crime, that line is going to keep getting further and further [away]."

Hardison himself returns from a mission in outer space to help the team for a few episodes. Still, when he leaves again, it is hard for his girlfriend, Parker.

"She thought change was over," Reisgraf said. "She's now being faced with some decisions and realizing she has a choice about how she wants this to go and what this means for her relationship with Hardison. How will she evolve?"

While the team works on their personal conflicts, they still have missions to embark upon every week. Each week, new guest stars play wrongdoers for the team to con on behalf of their clients.

In one episode, Breanna uses artificial intelligence to create a fictional tech CEO. A human actor, Christoph Sanders, plays her creation.

While the ruse works for the mission, it frustrates Breanna to see the business world show more respect to a fake white man than she ever enjoys as a woman of color.

"The world isn't based on meritocracy," Shannon said. "It's nice to actually be able to tackle a subject like that with an actor like Christoph Sanders who is just as frustrated by that systemic badness anyway."

Season 2 continues the characters' technique of wearing elaborate costumes in the field to facilitate their con jobs. During one job, Sophie and Harry play flamboyant pool sharks to hustle a smuggler.

Sophie is hustling her own partners as well, pretending she's not a good pool player. When no one else is around, she sinks a behind the back shot.

"I sunk it nine takes out of nine takes," Bellman said. "Literally the crew were in hysterics. There was this inhalation. Was I going to break the record of sinking it nine times? I did it every single time."

In another episode, Parker attends a masquerade ball to get close to a valuable jewel. Reisgraf credited costume designer Nadine Haders with designing elaborate ensembles that she shed in parts as Parker progresses in her mission.

"We have to build to disassemble," Reisgraf said. "She was a real genius at coming up with okay, we can keep this corset top and then this can come off and then the skirt will detach in this moment and then you take your earrings off there. It's always like an assembly line of pieces and we work in reverse."

There is room for improvisation in many of the costumed con jobs, and Parker often stands out by making faces. As an undercover caterer, she bites the cork off a champagne bottle (it was prepared for her to do so), and in another she waves her arms behind Hardison as he's talking about something very serious.

"When you give yourself the freedom to not have rules, it's a lot of fun," Reisgraf said. "That's what I have to do when I play Parker. I have to forget all the rules and just tap into her brain."

New episodes of Leverage: Redemption premiere Thursday on Prime Video.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'And Just Like That...' Season 3 to premiere May 29
TV // 13 hours ago
'And Just Like That...' Season 3 to premiere May 29
April 15 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." will arrive on Max on May 29, Warner Bros. shared alongside a trailer Tuesday.
Tina Fey, Colman Domingo vacation together in 'The Four Seasons' trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
Tina Fey, Colman Domingo vacation together in 'The Four Seasons' trailer
April 15 (UPI) -- Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are among the three couples who reunite on vacation in the upcoming Netflix series "The Four Seasons" -- an adaptation of the 1981 film.
Apple TV+ gives first look at arson investigation drama 'Smoke'
TV // 17 hours ago
Apple TV+ gives first look at arson investigation drama 'Smoke'
April 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ shared first-look photos for "Smoke," a new crime drama starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton. The series premieres in June.
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
TV // 18 hours ago
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
April 15 (UPI) -- Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of the HGTV series "Property Brothers," opened up about family life and their upcoming show "Chasing the West" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
TV review: 'Rehearsal' Season 2 deepens psychological, meta experiment
TV // 20 hours ago
TV review: 'Rehearsal' Season 2 deepens psychological, meta experiment
LOS ANGELES, April 15 (UPI) -- Nathan Fielder takes "The Rehearsal" to new depths in Season 2, premiering Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.
Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'
TV // 21 hours ago
Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'
April 15 (UPI) -- Diego Luna said filming more "Andor" was impossible because each season took over two years to make, but that pretending to fly a spaceship was "the best thing."
Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'
TV // 1 day ago
Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'
April 14 (UPI) -- FOX Nation has announced plans to air a three-part game show called "Greg Gutfeld's What Did I Miss?" next month.
Taylor Ann Green is leaving 'Southern Charm'
TV // 1 day ago
Taylor Ann Green is leaving 'Southern Charm'
April 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Ann Green announced she is leaving Bravo reality series "Southern Charm" after four seasons. The news follows word Lena Bonaparte will also exit the show.
'Couples Therapy' Season 4, Part 2 to premiere in May
TV // 1 day ago
'Couples Therapy' Season 4, Part 2 to premiere in May
April 14 (UPI) -- "Couples Therapy" Season 4, Part 2 premieres May 23, Paramount+ announced Monday. Dr. Orna Guralnik returns to counsel four new couples.
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
TV // 1 day ago
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
April 14 (UPI) -- John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu will portray Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series from HBO, Warner Bros. announced alongside other cast members Monday.

Trending Stories

Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde criticize Katy Perry space flight
Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde criticize Katy Perry space flight
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
TV review: 'Rehearsal' Season 2 deepens psychological, meta experiment
TV review: 'Rehearsal' Season 2 deepens psychological, meta experiment
Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'
Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'

Follow Us