Discovery Channel announces 40th anniversary celebrations

April 16 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced it is celebrating its 40th anniversary with special programming and the planting of over 40,000 trees around the world.

The network, which hit cable airwaves on June 17, 1985, said the celebration will last through the year and will include special programming, new products and social media campaigns.

The Discovery Channel is also partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant more than 40,000 trees around the world to "support biodiversity and make communities healthier around the world."

The network said a special 40th Anniversary Collection will be made available on streaming platforms discovery+ and Max.