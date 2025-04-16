Trending
TV
April 16, 2025 / 4:22 PM

Discovery Channel announces 40th anniversary celebrations

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 16 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced it is celebrating its 40th anniversary with special programming and the planting of over 40,000 trees around the world.

The network, which hit cable airwaves on June 17, 1985, said the celebration will last through the year and will include special programming, new products and social media campaigns.

The Discovery Channel is also partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant more than 40,000 trees around the world to "support biodiversity and make communities healthier around the world."

The network said a special 40th Anniversary Collection will be made available on streaming platforms discovery+ and Max.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'1923' Season 2 finale draws 14 million viewers on Paramount+
TV // 19 minutes ago
'1923' Season 2 finale draws 14 million viewers on Paramount+
April 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the Season 2 finale of "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" reached 14 million viewers in its first seven days, making it the most-watched episode of the series to date.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' to premiere Aug. 8
TV // 45 minutes ago
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' to premiere Aug. 8
April 16 (UPI) -- Starz shared new teaser art and an August premiere date for "Blood of My Blood," an "Outlander" prequel series about Jamie and Claire's parents.
Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in 'Poker Face' Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in 'Poker Face' Season 2 trailer
April 16 (UPI) -- Natasha Lyonne calls out liars in the trailer for "Poker Face" Season 2, released Wednesday. The new season premieres May 8 on Peacock.
'Ballard' teaser: Maggie Q stars in 'Bosch' spinoff
TV // 3 hours ago
'Ballard' teaser: Maggie Q stars in 'Bosch' spinoff
April 16 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "Bosch" spinoff "Ballard," starring Maggie Q as Detective Renee Ballard. The series arrives on the streamer this summer.
Finn Wolfhard 'emotional' but 'super excited' about 'Stranger Things' final season
TV // 6 hours ago
Finn Wolfhard 'emotional' but 'super excited' about 'Stranger Things' final season
April 16 (UPI) -- Finn Wolfhard said he is "emotional" about the conclusion of Netflix series "Stranger Things," but "super excited" for the final season to arrive on the streamer.
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
TV // 11 hours ago
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
LOS ANGELES, April 16 (UPI) -- Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Reisgraf and Aleyse Shannon spoke with UPI about "Leverage: Redemption" Season 3, premiering Thursday on Prime Video, and their characters' struggle with finding redemption.
'And Just Like That...' Season 3 to premiere May 29
TV // 1 day ago
'And Just Like That...' Season 3 to premiere May 29
April 15 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." will arrive on Max on May 29, Warner Bros. shared alongside a trailer Tuesday.
Tina Fey, Colman Domingo vacation together in 'The Four Seasons' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Tina Fey, Colman Domingo vacation together in 'The Four Seasons' trailer
April 15 (UPI) -- Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are among the three couples who reunite on vacation in the upcoming Netflix series "The Four Seasons" -- an adaptation of the 1981 film.
Apple TV+ gives first look at arson investigation drama 'Smoke'
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ gives first look at arson investigation drama 'Smoke'
April 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ shared first-look photos for "Smoke," a new crime drama starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton. The series premieres in June.
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
TV // 1 day ago
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
April 15 (UPI) -- Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of the HGTV series "Property Brothers," opened up about family life and their upcoming show "Chasing the West" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 16: Jon Cryer, Martin Lawrence
Famous birthdays for April 16: Jon Cryer, Martin Lawrence
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
DJ, game show host Wink Martindale dies at 91
DJ, game show host Wink Martindale dies at 91

Follow Us