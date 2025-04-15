April 15 (UPI) -- Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of the HGTV series Property Brothers, opened up about family life and their upcoming show Chasing the West Tuesday on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Real estate agent Drew, 45, discussed his second child with his wife, Linda Phan, while contractor Jonathan, 45, dished about his three cats with his fiance, actress Zooey Deschanel.

"Piper is nine months, now," Drew Scott said of his daughter. "She's, I mean, she's such a sweetheart, she's a little darling and her brother is two years older than she is."

When Piper was born, Drew Scott said their son, Parker, was "curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous."

He added that while Jonathan Scott is out on the town with Deschanel, he is "at home changing diapers."

Jonathan Scott, meanwhile, said he and Deschanel wound up adopting three cats -- Poppy, Pickle and Dove.

"Now, I have not only built the largest catio that has ever been built, I also created a tunnel with little cat doors from Zooey's office to my office. The cats are taking over my life!" he said. "And I kind of love it."

The twins also discussed their upcoming HGTV show, Chasing the West.

"There is this massive movement of people who want to leave the city, go to the country and just live that outdoor lifestyle, and that can mean anything from a hobby ranch to a big you know farm -- you name it," Jonathan Scott said.

The show will follow the brothers as they help people make the transition to a new lifestyle.