April 15, 2025 / 9:04 AM

Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'

By Jessica Inman
Diego Luna discussed the second and final season of "Andor" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Diego Luna discussed the second and final season of "Andor" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Diego Luna says filming more seasons of the Rogue One prequel Andor was "impossible."

The actor, 45, explained why while discussing the show's second and final season Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In Andor, Luna reprises his Rogue One role of Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-Rebel Alliance spy against the Empire. Season 2 arrives on Disney+ April 22, concluding the series.

"It is the final season because it takes two years and a half to make one season," Luna told Kimmel. "We promised five (seasons) at the beginning, but then we were doing the first and Tony Gilroy, the creator and writer, and yeah, the amazing Tony Gilroy came to Scotland and we were shooting and we sat down and said like, 'This is going to be impossible, man. I mean, how can we do five seasons? It's more than a decade.' I cannot like fire a blaster for another 10 years. It's going to look ridiculous right? And this is a prequel also. It's like insane."

Joining the rebellion are Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). Other cast members include Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

The series covers the events leading up to the 2016 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Luna said that pretending to fly a spaceship for the series was "the best thing."

"There's like a cockpit where everything works. You know, like, you push the buttons and things like actually turn on and off and the screens work and it's fantastic," he told Kimmel. "And then you're in a gimbal and it moves to the right, left, down, up if someone hits you, it shakes. It's great. It's like the best toy ever."

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' premieres in Los Angeles

Cast members Diego Luna and Felicity Jones attend the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'" at the Pantages Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 10, 2016. Storyline: The Rebellion makes a risky move to steal the plans to the Death Star, setting up the epic saga to follow. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

