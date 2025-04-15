Trending
TV
April 15, 2025 / 4:09 PM

'And Just Like That...' Season 3 to premiere May 29

By Jessica Inman
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in 2019. "And Just Like That..." Season 3 premieres May 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in 2019. "And Just Like That..." Season 3 premieres May 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... will arrive on Max on May 29, Warner Bros. shared alongside a trailer Tuesday.

Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her role as fashionable New Yorker Carrie Bradshaw, while Cynthia Nixon returns to play Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis once again portrays Charlotte York.

Carrie gets chased by rats, discusses a new writing project, and muses over her relationship with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) in the trailer.

Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton and Dolly Wells also star.

"From executive producer Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That... follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York City," the official synopsis reads.

