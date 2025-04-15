Trending
TV
April 15, 2025 / 12:38 PM

Apple TV+ gives first look at arson investigation drama 'Smoke'

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Taran Egerton and Jurnee Smollett star in "Smoke," which releases its first two episodes June 27 on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 6 | Taran Egerton and Jurnee Smollett star in "Smoke," which releases its first two episodes June 27 on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

April 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is offering a first look at Smoke, a new crime drama starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton.

Smoke, which releases its first two episodes June 27, follows arson investigator Dave Gudsen (Egerton) and police detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) as they hunt for a pair of serial arsonists.

Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear and John Leguizamo also star.

The series is inspired by truth.media's true crime podcast Firebug, which chronicled the search for a serial arsonist who terrorized Southern California for 10 years.

The show is created by Dennis Lehane, who also writes and executive produces.

The first two episodes of Smoke will release June 27 on Apple TV+. The rest of the eight-episode season will release weekly.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
TV // 2 hours ago
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan talk about family life
April 15 (UPI) -- Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of the HGTV series "Property Brothers," opened up about family life and their upcoming show "Chasing the West" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
TV review: 'Rehearsal' Season 2 deepens psychological, meta experiment
TV // 3 hours ago
TV review: 'Rehearsal' Season 2 deepens psychological, meta experiment
LOS ANGELES, April 15 (UPI) -- Nathan Fielder takes "The Rehearsal" to new depths in Season 2, premiering Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.
Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'
TV // 4 hours ago
Diego Luna explains why more 'Andor' was 'impossible'
April 15 (UPI) -- Diego Luna said filming more "Andor" was impossible because each season took over two years to make, but that pretending to fly a spaceship was "the best thing."
Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'
TV // 18 hours ago
Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'
April 14 (UPI) -- FOX Nation has announced plans to air a three-part game show called "Greg Gutfeld's What Did I Miss?" next month.
Taylor Ann Green is leaving 'Southern Charm'
TV // 21 hours ago
Taylor Ann Green is leaving 'Southern Charm'
April 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Ann Green announced she is leaving Bravo reality series "Southern Charm" after four seasons. The news follows word Lena Bonaparte will also exit the show.
'Couples Therapy' Season 4, Part 2 to premiere in May
TV // 22 hours ago
'Couples Therapy' Season 4, Part 2 to premiere in May
April 14 (UPI) -- "Couples Therapy" Season 4, Part 2 premieres May 23, Paramount+ announced Monday. Dr. Orna Guralnik returns to counsel four new couples.
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
TV // 1 day ago
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
April 14 (UPI) -- John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu will portray Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series from HBO, Warner Bros. announced alongside other cast members Monday.
'Last of Us' teases 'weeks ahead' in new trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Last of Us' teases 'weeks ahead' in new trailer
April 14 (UPI) -- Max is teasing upcoming episodes of "The Last of Us" Season 2, starring Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever and Jeffrey Wright.
Quinta Brunson to guest host 'SNL' on May 3
TV // 2 days ago
Quinta Brunson to guest host 'SNL' on May 3
April 13 (UPI) -- Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has been booked to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on May 3.
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
TV // 2 days ago
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain's ITV network has announced that U.S. actor and former boxer Mickey Rourke left the "Celebrity Big Brother" reality competition show on Saturday.

Trending Stories

'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo
Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
'Waiting for Godot' with Keanu Reeves to open on Broadway in September
'Waiting for Godot' with Keanu Reeves to open on Broadway in September
Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'
Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'

Follow Us