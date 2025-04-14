Trending
April 14, 2025

Taylor Ann Green is leaving 'Southern Charm'

By Jessica Inman
April 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Ann Green is leaving Bravo reality series Southern Charm.

The television personality, 30, announced the news in an Instagram post Monday.

"A bittersweet announcement, but after a lot of conversations and thought this past year, it is with a heavy but peaceful heart to announce that I will be stepping away from Southern Charm next year," she wrote. "These past five years with NBC and Bravo have been some of the most crazy but exciting times of my life. I will forever be thankful to the network, production teams, Bravo family and all the fans for ultimately cheering me on to where I am today."

Green first joined Southern Charm in Season 7 as a friend of the main cast, and appeared as a starring cast member in Seasons 8-10. In her post, she called her time on the show a "wild rollercoaster but an incredible one to say the least."

She told fans she will now be focusing on her athleisure line, Reset Athletic, and other projects.

News of Green's departure comes shortly after Leva Bonaparte also announced she will not star in the show going forward.

