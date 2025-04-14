Trending
April 14, 2025 / 10:51 AM

'Last of Us' teases 'weeks ahead' in new trailer

By Jessica Inman
Pedro Pascal attends the SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in 2024. He stars in Season 2 of "The Last of Us." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
April 14 (UPI) -- Max is teasing upcoming episodes of The Last of Us Season 2.

In a preview released after Sunday's season premiere, viewers see Joel (Pedro Pascal) looking at a moth tattoo on Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) arm.

"A moth -- that probably means change and growth," he says to his therapist, Gail (Catherine O'Hara).

"No," she responds. "That would be a butterfly."

"So what's a moth?"

"Death," Gail answers.

Elsewhere, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) formulates a plan with her allies, while Isaac (Jeffrey Wright) threatens a member of the Seraphites with his superior firepower.

"You lunatics have bows and arrows and superstition," Isaac says. "So tell me, how are we going to lose?"

Young Mazino, Isabela Merced and Danny Ramirez also star in Season 2.

The Last of Us is based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise, and follows survivors of an illness that transforms victims into zombie-like beings.

