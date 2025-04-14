Trending
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast

By Jessica Inman
John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore in HBO's "Harry Potter" series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore in HBO's "Harry Potter" series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Dexter's John Lithgow and Gangs of London's Paapa Essiedu will portray Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape, respectively, in the upcoming Harry Potter series from HBO, Warner Bros. announced Monday.

Other cast members include Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

"We're delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can't wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life," executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said in a press release. Gardiner also serves as showrunner, while Mylod directs multiple episodes.

The show is based on the J.K. Rowling fantasy book series, which was previously adapted as seven films, beginning with the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, which opened in 2011.

"Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences," an official synopsis states.

The series will air on Max, but a release date has not yet been shared.

Lithgow, 79, recently talked about his upcoming role in a Variety interview.

"It was a huge decision because it involves the next several years of my life," he said. "And I'm not young. I mean, this is the last big role I'll probably play."

The film series starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and late actors Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith and Robbie Coltrane.

