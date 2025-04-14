Trending
TV
April 14, 2025 / 7:05 PM

Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Greg Gutfeld is set to host a new game show called "What Did I Miss?" next month. Image courtesy of Fox Nation
Greg Gutfeld is set to host a new game show called "What Did I Miss?" next month. Image courtesy of Fox Nation

April 14 (UPI) -- FOX Nation has announced plans to air a three-part game show called Greg Gutfeld's What Did I Miss? May 12-14.

"Truth can be stranger than fiction and who better to help isolated Americans catch up on the headlines they missed during an unprecedented news cycle than Greg Gutfeld," FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson said in a statement Monday.

"We are excited for FOX Nation subscribers to have exclusive access to America's most-watched late-night host's game-show debut as he informs contestants about what really happened while they were completely off the grid and isolated from the outside world."

Contestants will complete for a $50,000 cash prize by spending three months -- the first 90 days of Donald Trump's second presidency -- isolated in upstate New York, then trying to guess what the news media headlines were while they had no contact with the outside world.

What Did I Miss? will also feature as panelists comedian Jamie Lissow and author/comedian Kat Timpf.

Gutfeld is the host of his own eponymous, late-night chat show and co-host of the highly rated current-events opinion series, The Five.

Both shows air daily on FOX News.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Ann Green is leaving 'Southern Charm'
TV // 4 hours ago
Taylor Ann Green is leaving 'Southern Charm'
April 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Ann Green announced she is leaving Bravo reality series "Southern Charm" after four seasons. The news follows word Lena Bonaparte will also exit the show.
'Couples Therapy' Season 4, Part 2 to premiere in May
TV // 5 hours ago
'Couples Therapy' Season 4, Part 2 to premiere in May
April 14 (UPI) -- "Couples Therapy" Season 4, Part 2 premieres May 23, Paramount+ announced Monday. Dr. Orna Guralnik returns to counsel four new couples.
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
TV // 8 hours ago
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
April 14 (UPI) -- John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu will portray Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series from HBO, Warner Bros. announced alongside other cast members Monday.
'Last of Us' teases 'weeks ahead' in new trailer
TV // 9 hours ago
'Last of Us' teases 'weeks ahead' in new trailer
April 14 (UPI) -- Max is teasing upcoming episodes of "The Last of Us" Season 2, starring Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever and Jeffrey Wright.
Quinta Brunson to guest host 'SNL' on May 3
TV // 1 day ago
Quinta Brunson to guest host 'SNL' on May 3
April 13 (UPI) -- Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has been booked to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on May 3.
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
TV // 1 day ago
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain's ITV network has announced that U.S. actor and former boxer Mickey Rourke left the "Celebrity Big Brother" reality competition show on Saturday.
Ncuti Gatwa on new 'Doctor Who' companion Belinda: He's traveling with an equal
TV // 2 days ago
Ncuti Gatwa on new 'Doctor Who' companion Belinda: He's traveling with an equal
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa told UPI Belinda stands her ground with his time-traveling "Doctor Who" hero in ways no other companion has in the history of the long-running sci-fi series.
No Season 5 for 'Mythic Quest' on Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 5 for 'Mythic Quest' on Apple TV+
April 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has canceled its video-game comedy, "Mythic Quest," after four seasons.
'RoboForce' storyline inspired by '80s loss to Transformers
TV // 2 days ago
'RoboForce' storyline inspired by '80s loss to Transformers
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- "RoboForce: The Series" creator Brian Volk-Weiss spoke to UPI about the parallels between Transformers overtaking RoboForce toys in 1983 and the story of the new show, premiering Saturday on Tubi.
'Nautilus': Jules Verne-inspired series to premiere in June
TV // 3 days ago
'Nautilus': Jules Verne-inspired series to premiere in June
April 11 (UPI) -- AMC is teasing "Nautilus," an epic adventure drama series based on the Jules Verne novel "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea." The show provides an origin story for Captain Nemo.

Trending Stories

'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo
Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'

Follow Us