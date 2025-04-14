Greg Gutfeld to host new politics-themed game show 'What Did I Miss?'

Greg Gutfeld is set to host a new game show called "What Did I Miss?" next month. Image courtesy of Fox Nation

April 14 (UPI) -- FOX Nation has announced plans to air a three-part game show called Greg Gutfeld's What Did I Miss? May 12-14.

"Truth can be stranger than fiction and who better to help isolated Americans catch up on the headlines they missed during an unprecedented news cycle than Greg Gutfeld," FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson said in a statement Monday.

"We are excited for FOX Nation subscribers to have exclusive access to America's most-watched late-night host's game-show debut as he informs contestants about what really happened while they were completely off the grid and isolated from the outside world."

Contestants will complete for a $50,000 cash prize by spending three months -- the first 90 days of Donald Trump's second presidency -- isolated in upstate New York, then trying to guess what the news media headlines were while they had no contact with the outside world.

What Did I Miss? will also feature as panelists comedian Jamie Lissow and author/comedian Kat Timpf.

Gutfeld is the host of his own eponymous, late-night chat show and co-host of the highly rated current-events opinion series, The Five.

Both shows air daily on FOX News.