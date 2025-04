1 of 2 | Quinta Brunson is set to host "SNL" on May 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has been booked to guest host Saturday Night Live on May 3.

the next show!!! pic.twitter.com/uIhBYHEFdK— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025

Singer-songwriter Benson Boone will provide the musical entertainment for the evening.

Mad Men icon Jon Hamm and Lizzo were the stars of this weekend's edition of SNL.

Newly minted Real Pain Oscar-winner Kieran Culkin also made a surprise appearance on the show.