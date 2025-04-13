TV
April 13, 2025 / 9:17 AM

Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'

By Karen Butler
ITV said Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the "Celebrity Big Brother" House after a week of inappropriate behavior. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
ITV said Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the "Celebrity Big Brother" House after a week of inappropriate behavior. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Britain's ITV network has announced that Mickey Rourke -- a U.S. actor known for his roles in The Wrestler, Sin City and 9 1/2 Weeks -- left the Celebrity Big Brother reality competition show this weekend.

"Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior," a representative for the network said in a statement Saturday.

The Hollywood Reporter said Rourke's exit came after the 72-year-old actor initiated negative verbal exchanges over the past week with former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes and singer/dancer/actress Jojo Siwa.

Rourke apologized, insisting he had no "dishonorable intentions" and was just playing with his housemates, but his behavior did not change, prompting ITV to talk to him about leaving.

