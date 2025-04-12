TV
April 12, 2025 / 9:51 AM

No Season 5 for 'Mythic Quest' on Apple TV+

By Karen Butler
Rob McElhenney's "Mythic Quest" has been canceled after four seasons on Apple TV+. File Photo by Chris Chew.
Rob McElhenney's "Mythic Quest" has been canceled after four seasons on Apple TV+. File Photo by Chris Chew. | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has canceled its video-game comedy, Mythic Quest, after four seasons.

"Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close," series executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney said in a joint statement Friday.

"We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build -- and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple's blessing we made one final update to our last episode -- so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over."

The Season 4 finale -- starring McElhenney, Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin -- aired in March, but will be revised to serve as a series finale that will air late this month.

'RoboForce' storyline inspired by '80s loss to Transformers
TV // 5 hours ago
'RoboForce' storyline inspired by '80s loss to Transformers
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- "RoboForce: The Series" creator Brian Volk-Weiss spoke to UPI about the parallels between Transformers overtaking RoboForce toys in 1983 and the story of the new show, premiering Saturday on Tubi.
'Nautilus': Jules Verne-inspired series to premiere in June
TV // 22 hours ago
'Nautilus': Jules Verne-inspired series to premiere in June
April 11 (UPI) -- AMC is teasing "Nautilus," an epic adventure drama series based on the Jules Verne novel "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea." The show provides an origin story for Captain Nemo.
Siena Agudong to play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' remake
TV // 1 day ago
Siena Agudong to play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' remake
April 11 (UPI) -- Siena Agudong has signed on to play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan's "Carrie" miniseries for Prime Video.
Pedro Pascal: 'Last of Us' gives fans safe space to experience crisis
TV // 1 day ago
Pedro Pascal: 'Last of Us' gives fans safe space to experience crisis
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal says he thinks his "Last of Us" television series and the video games that inspired it are popular because they allow fans to share characters' emotional trials and triumphs with no real risk to themselves.
Rashida Jones: 'Black Mirror' episode reflects bleak intersection of healthcare, capitalism
TV // 1 day ago
Rashida Jones: 'Black Mirror' episode reflects bleak intersection of healthcare, capitalism
NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) -- "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" alum Rashida Jones told UPI the extraordinary circumstances of her new "Black Mirror" episode reflect some chilling realities.
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
TV // 1 day ago
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
April 10 (UPI) -- Lifetime released the trailer for "The Judd Family: Truth Be Told" on Thursday. The four-part series featuring Ashley and Wynonna Judd airs May 10-11.
Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation
April 10 (UPI) -- Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" novel is being adapted into a Netflix limited series starring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman.
Filming begins on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12
TV // 1 day ago
Filming begins on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12
April 10 (UPI) -- Production on Season 12 of the reality television show "Vanderpump Rules" kicked off Wednesday, media outlets report.
'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 to premiere in May
TV // 1 day ago
'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 to premiere in May
April 10 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries that follows Wrexham's Red Dragons football club after it was purchased by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, returns for Season 4 on May 15, FX announced Thursday.
Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
TV // 1 day ago
Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
April 10 (UPI) -- Melanie Lynskey shared what it was like when her "Yellowjackets" character ate Hilary Swank's arm in the series, when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.

