Trending
TV
April 11, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Pedro Pascal: 'Last of Us' gives fans safe space to experience crisis

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Pedro Pascal's "The Last of Us" kicks off its second season on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Max
1 of 5 | Pedro Pascal's "The Last of Us" kicks off its second season on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Max

NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal says he thinks his Last of Us television series and the video games that inspired it are popular because they allow fans to share characters' emotional trials and triumphs with no real risk to themselves.

Season 2 of the post-pandemic, zombie-apocalypse drama premieres on Max Sunday.

It follows Pascal's hero Joel and fellow survivor Ellie (Bella Ramsey) -- a teen who appears to be immune to the disease that wiped out most of the humans around the globe -- as they try to make new lives for themselves in a Colorado commune.

Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright and Isabela Merced co-star.

"Storytelling is cathartic in so many ways, always has been. It's the way that the human beings have made testimony to life, whether it was handprints on the walls inside of a cave to a television show that you can stream on Max starting April 13," Pascal, 50, said during a recent virtual press conference.

"Growing up, I have always said, all of my development is based on books I've read, movies I've seen, and television that I've watched," he said.

"It's very much going to reflect the human experience and, under such extreme circumstances, I think that there's a very kind of healthy and sometimes sick pleasure in that kind of catharsis, in a safe space to see human relationships under crisis and in pain and intelligently draw political allegory, societal allegory and based off of the world that we're living in."

Pascal said he was happy to return to the show after the highly anticipated first season was so well-received by critics and fans.

"It's so special to be back and, also, with such a kind of expanded identity, if that makes sense, because there are new people and there are old people," he added.

"There's something that is really exciting about basically giving everyone another season of a show that everyone loved and that everyone has worked so hard on and has put so much into."

Season 2 picks up five years after the shocking Season 1 finale in which Joel shot dozens of soldiers and medical staff who wanted to kill Ellie in the hopes of finding a cure for the fungus-caused pandemic.

Joel didn't tell Ellie what really happened, only that the doctors were unsuccessful.

Pascal said the first scene he filmed with Ramsey in Season 2 was in an intimate setting that immediately made clear that "fiercely protective" Joel and his independent-minded, surrogate daughter aren't as close as they used to be.

"There's an incredibly painful distance between the two of them in the playing of the scene," he added.

He joked that his real-life relationship with Ramsey doesn't reflect any of that tension and he understands she was only pretending not to like him.

"We still got to be on set and [expletive] around and laugh and stuff like that and that was incredibly comforting," he said. "That was like coming home."

Pascal admitted the role is a psychologically and emotionally draining one that is hard to leave behind at the end of the day.

"My mindset was grateful to be back and, yet, at the same time, this experience, more than any other I've had, is hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel in a way that isn't very healthy," he said. "I kind of feel their pain and, I suppose, I was in an unhealthy mindset."

Another important relationship to Joel is with his brother Tommy (Luna).

"There was a very, very well-placed arc for us," Pascal said.

"We started Season 1 together on D-Day," he added. "There was a kind of bonding initiation process stepping into all of it. We had our rehearsals and, in pre-production, we went river rafting. ... In Season 2, it felt like a real natural building of what we had established as characters and as scene partners."

The show was renewed for a third season on Wednesday.

Pedro Pascal's career: hit series, films, red carpets

Pedro Pascal arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Game Of Thrones" Season 4 in New York City on March 18, 2014. Pascal portrayed Oberyn Martell on the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rashida Jones: 'Black Mirror' episode reflects bleak intersection of healthcare, capitalism
TV // 8 hours ago
Rashida Jones: 'Black Mirror' episode reflects bleak intersection of healthcare, capitalism
NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) -- "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" alum Rashida Jones told UPI the extraordinary circumstances of her new "Black Mirror" episode reflect some chilling realities.
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
TV // 12 hours ago
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
April 10 (UPI) -- Lifetime released the trailer for "The Judd Family: Truth Be Told" on Thursday. The four-part series featuring Ashley and Wynonna Judd airs May 10-11.
Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation
TV // 13 hours ago
Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation
April 10 (UPI) -- Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" novel is being adapted into a Netflix limited series starring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman.
Filming begins on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12
TV // 15 hours ago
Filming begins on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12
April 10 (UPI) -- Production on Season 12 of the reality television show "Vanderpump Rules" kicked off Wednesday, media outlets report.
'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 to premiere in May
TV // 18 hours ago
'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 to premiere in May
April 10 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries that follows Wrexham's Red Dragons football club after it was purchased by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, returns for Season 4 on May 15, FX announced Thursday.
Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
TV // 19 hours ago
Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
April 10 (UPI) -- Melanie Lynskey shared what it was like when her "Yellowjackets" character ate Hilary Swank's arm in the series, when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.
'Saturday Night Live UK' officially in the works at Sky
TV // 19 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live UK' officially in the works at Sky
April 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels will executive produce a U.K. version of the show coming to Britain and Ireland, Sky announced Thursday.
AMC orders third season of 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 21 hours ago
AMC orders third season of 'Mayfair Witches'
April 10 (UPI) -- AMC has announced it ordered a third season of Mayfair Witches.
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 21 hours ago
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
April 10 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" icon Erika Jayne was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo
April 9 (UPI) -- NBC released a promo for the upcoming episode of "Saturday Night Live" featuring host Jon Hamm in a spoof of daytime soap operas.

Trending Stories

'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox

Follow Us