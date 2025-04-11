Trending
April 11, 2025 / 12:12 PM

'Nautilus': Jules Verne-inspired series to premiere in June

By Jessica Inman
"Nautilus" will arrive June 29 on AMC. Photo courtesy of AMC
"Nautilus" will arrive June 29 on AMC. Photo courtesy of AMC

April 11 (UPI) -- AMC is teasing Nautilus, a new series based on the Jules Verne novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

The epic adventure drama provides an origin story for Captain Nemo, the captain of the Nautilus submarine featured in Verne's book.

Black Mirror's Shazad Latif portrays Nemo, an Indian prince held against his will by the East India Mercantile Company.

"Nemo audaciously steals a prototype submarine from the penal colony in which he is imprisoned, escaping into the ocean with a motley crew of fellow prisoners," an official synopsis reads.

A teaser released Friday shows him peering out a window to see whales swimming by the submarine.

"From the darkest depths of the ocean, comes the ultimate fight for survival," a voice says in the preview.

Georgia Flood, Celine Menville, Thierry Fremont, Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor also star in the series, which drops its first pair of episodes June 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+.

