Siena Agudong to play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' remake

April 11 (UPI) -- Siena Agudong has signed on to play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan's Carrie miniseries for Prime Video.

Agudong -- who is best known for her roles in The 4:30 Movie and The QB and Me -- posted a screenshot of a report about her casting on Instagram Thursday with the quote: "so so grateful to be here-Sue Snell."

Variety reported that Summer H. Howell is in final negotiations to play the title role in the adaptation of Stephen King's classic high-school horror story about a bullied teen with telekinetic powers.

Sue is Carrie's nemesis.

"Carrie is an iconic story that has withstood the test of time with continued cultural relevance," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement to Deadline.

"With Mike Flanagan at the helm and the accomplished team assembled including executive producer Trevor Macy this provocative series is sure to captivate our global customers."

Flanagan's credits include The Fall of the House of Usher, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and Doctor Sleep.

Carrie was previously made into a 1976 movie starring Sissy Spacek as Carrie and Amy Irving as Sue. It was followed by a 1999 sequel called The Rage: Carrie 2 and followed Rachel, Carrie's half-sister (Emily Bergl), who also has supernatural powers.

A 2002 TV movie re-imagined Carrie with Angela Bettis in the title role and Kandyse McClure as Sue.

The story was also turned into a popular stage musical.