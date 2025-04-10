Trending
TV
April 10, 2025 / 11:09 AM

'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 to premiere in May

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Welcome to Wrexham" Season 4 premieres May 15 on FX. Photo Courtesy of FX
1 of 3 | "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 4 premieres May 15 on FX. Photo Courtesy of FX

April 10 (UPI) -- Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries that follows Wrexham's Red Dragons football club after it was purchased by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, returns for Season 4 on May 15, FX announced Thursday.

McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Reynolds (Deadpool) bought the team in 2020, and it has since joined the English Football League's League One.

"As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, all while the Club continues to be plagued with injury and fans demand the signing of new talent," an official synopsis reads.

The upcoming season will also follow Wrexham AFC executive director Humphrey Ker as he attempts a 26.2 mile marathon, and will follow the Wrexham AFC women's team, too.

Season 4's first pair of episodes arrives on FX at 9 p.m. EST May 15, and on Hulu May 16.

"The excitement is officially kicking in," a social media post announcing the Season 4 premiere date, states.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
TV // 2 hours ago
Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
April 10 (UPI) -- Melanie Lynskey shared what it was like when her "Yellowjackets" character ate Hilary Swank's arm in the series, when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.
'Saturday Night Live UK' officially in the works at Sky
TV // 2 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live UK' officially in the works at Sky
April 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels will executive produce a U.K. version of the show coming to Britain and Ireland, Sky announced Thursday.
AMC orders third season of 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 4 hours ago
AMC orders third season of 'Mayfair Witches'
April 10 (UPI) -- AMC has announced it ordered a third season of Mayfair Witches.
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 4 hours ago
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
April 10 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" icon Erika Jayne was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo
TV // 20 hours ago
Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo
April 9 (UPI) -- NBC released a promo for the upcoming episode of "Saturday Night Live" featuring host Jon Hamm in a spoof of daytime soap operas.
'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere
TV // 22 hours ago
'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us" was renewed for Season 3 on HBO and Max, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday, ahead of Season 2's Sunday premiere.
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for "Murderbot," a series inspired by Martha Wells' books and starring Alexander Skarsgard.
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Long Way Home," the latest installment in Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle travel series.
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
April 9 (UPI) -- "Colin From Accounts," a comedy starring "Evil" actor Patrick Brammall and "The Invisible Man" actress Harriet Dyer, was renewed for Season 3, Paramount+ shared Tuesday.
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
TV // 1 day ago
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
April 9 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins discussed his "White Lotus" character, Rick Hatchett, and the Season 3 finale on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie

Follow Us