April 10, 2025 / 2:11 PM

Filming begins on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12

By Jessica Inman
TV personality Lisa Vanderpump arrives for the People's Choice Awards in 2016. She began filming Season 12 of "Vanderpump Rules" on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | TV personality Lisa Vanderpump arrives for the People's Choice Awards in 2016. She began filming Season 12 of "Vanderpump Rules" on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Production on Season 12 of the reality television show Vanderpump Rules kicked off Wednesday, media outlets report.

Lisa Vanderpump, 64, was filmed as she arrived at her Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

The show details the drama among SUR employees, but this season will follow new staff members instead of the show's veteran cast members Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy and Lala Kent.

"When you have a restaurant, especially in Hollywood, with a revolving door of beautiful people who are all kind of normally rather large personalities because they come to Hollywood for a reason, it's always complicated. I am sure it's gonna be very different with these young little minxes when they get to work, but we shall see," Vanderpump previously said.

The new stars, whose names have not yet been shared, were filmed together Wednesday night, TMZ reports.

Season 11 aired in January 2024.

