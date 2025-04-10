Trending
TV
April 10, 2025 / 9:35 AM

'Saturday Night Live UK' officially in the works at Sky

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"SNL" creator Lorne Michaels is set to executive produce the U.K. version of the show. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 3 | "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels is set to executive produce the U.K. version of the show. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live is coming to Britain and Ireland, Sky announced Thursday.

"Get ready to hear 'Live from London, it's Saturday Night!'" Sky Group posted on social media. "Sky and NBC are bringing the legendary late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live to the UK and Ireland in 2026!"

The show will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the executive producer and creator of the original SNL, and will abide the same format, a press release states.

"For over 50 years, Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels," said Sky Studios CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz in a statement. "The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year -- all live from London on Saturday night!"

The show celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special in February featuring such stars as Paul McCartney, Kim Kardashian, Adam Driver, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Paul Simon, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler.

50 years of 'Saturday Night Live'

Dan Aykroyd (L) and Bill Murray arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in New York City on November 15, 2021. Aykroyd was an original cast member when "SNL" premiered in 1975. Aykroyd stayed on until 1979, while Murray was a part of the show from 1977 to 1980. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
TV // 41 minutes ago
Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
April 10 (UPI) -- Melanie Lynskey shared what it was like when her "Yellowjackets" character ate Hilary Swank's arm in the series, when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.
AMC orders third season of 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 3 hours ago
AMC orders third season of 'Mayfair Witches'
April 10 (UPI) -- AMC has announced it ordered a third season of Mayfair Witches.
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 3 hours ago
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
April 10 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" icon Erika Jayne was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo
TV // 18 hours ago
Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo
April 9 (UPI) -- NBC released a promo for the upcoming episode of "Saturday Night Live" featuring host Jon Hamm in a spoof of daytime soap operas.
'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere
TV // 21 hours ago
'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us" was renewed for Season 3 on HBO and Max, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday, ahead of Season 2's Sunday premiere.
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for "Murderbot," a series inspired by Martha Wells' books and starring Alexander Skarsgard.
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Long Way Home," the latest installment in Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle travel series.
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
TV // 23 hours ago
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
April 9 (UPI) -- "Colin From Accounts," a comedy starring "Evil" actor Patrick Brammall and "The Invisible Man" actress Harriet Dyer, was renewed for Season 3, Paramount+ shared Tuesday.
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
TV // 23 hours ago
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
April 9 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins discussed his "White Lotus" character, Rick Hatchett, and the Season 3 finale on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday.
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
TV // 1 day ago
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
April 8 (UPI) -- "Daredevil's" Charlie Cox is set to guest star in Season 1 of FX's comedy "Adults," which arrives May 28.

Trending Stories

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards

Follow Us