April 10, 2025 / 3:54 PM

Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Emma Corrin attends the premiere of the horror fantasy motion picture "Nosferatu" on December 12. She will star a Netflix adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast member Emma Corrin attends the premiere of the horror fantasy motion picture "Nosferatu" on December 12. She will star a Netflix adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice novel is being adapted into a Netflix limited series starring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman.

Corrin, who is well-known for her role in Black Mirror, will portray Elizabeth Bennet, while Lowden will star as Mr. Darcy and Coleman will be Mrs. Bennet.

Dolly Alderton, who wrote the 2018 memoir Everything I Know About Love, is adapting the book for the series.

"Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy -- it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life," Alderton told Netflix's Tudum.

"The book is a gift to adapt -- packed with drama and depth, as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen's delightfully observational voice."

Filming is slated to begin this year, but a release date has not been shared.

The news comes as the 2005 movie adaptation starring Keira Knightley is set to return to theaters April 20.

