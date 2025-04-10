Trending
April 10, 2025 / 7:33 AM

'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Erika Jayne attends the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Erika Jayne attends the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Erika Jayne was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Jayne was dressed in the Yorkie costume as she sang "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "Hard to Handle."

Previous celebrities to get the boot in Season 13 include Method Man, Candace Cameron Bure, James Van Der Beek, Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the show, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.

