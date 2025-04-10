'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

April 10 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Erika Jayne was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Jayne was dressed in the Yorkie costume as she sang "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "Hard to Handle."

Previous celebrities to get the boot in Season 13 include Method Man, Candace Cameron Bure, James Van Der Beek, Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the show, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.