April 10 (UPI) -- Lifetime released the trailer for The Judd Family: Truth Be Told on Thursday. The four-part documentary airs May 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. EDT for Mother's Day weekend.

In the trailer, Wynonna recounts performing with her mother, Naomi, as country duo The Judds. Wynonna says she is speaking about some things publicly for the first time.

Ashley, who became an actor, reflects on her pride in her mother and sister. She also shares hardships she faced growing up.

Naomi Judd died by suicide in 2022. Ashley attributed the death to her mother's dealing with mental illness, of which Ashley has spoken publicly about her own.

Truth Be Told also features interviews with country music star Reba McEntire and music producer Don Potter. Family members also share details like predatory relatives.

Lifetime says the documentary also includes some unreleased songs. Alexandra Dean directed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has contact information for crisis centers around the world.