Trending
TV
April 10, 2025 / 4:53 PM

Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Wynonna Judd, seen at the 2024 Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., participates in the Lifetime documentary "The Judd Family: Truth Be Told." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 5 | Wynonna Judd, seen at the 2024 Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., participates in the Lifetime documentary "The Judd Family: Truth Be Told." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Lifetime released the trailer for The Judd Family: Truth Be Told on Thursday. The four-part documentary airs May 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. EDT for Mother's Day weekend.

In the trailer, Wynonna recounts performing with her mother, Naomi, as country duo The Judds. Wynonna says she is speaking about some things publicly for the first time.

Ashley, who became an actor, reflects on her pride in her mother and sister. She also shares hardships she faced growing up.

Naomi Judd died by suicide in 2022. Ashley attributed the death to her mother's dealing with mental illness, of which Ashley has spoken publicly about her own.

Truth Be Told also features interviews with country music star Reba McEntire and music producer Don Potter. Family members also share details like predatory relatives.

Lifetime says the documentary also includes some unreleased songs. Alexandra Dean directed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has contact information for crisis centers around the world.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation
TV // 59 minutes ago
Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation
April 10 (UPI) -- Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" novel is being adapted into a Netflix limited series starring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman.
Filming begins on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12
TV // 2 hours ago
Filming begins on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12
April 10 (UPI) -- Production on Season 12 of the reality television show "Vanderpump Rules" kicked off Wednesday, media outlets report.
'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 to premiere in May
TV // 5 hours ago
'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 to premiere in May
April 10 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries that follows Wrexham's Red Dragons football club after it was purchased by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, returns for Season 4 on May 15, FX announced Thursday.
Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
TV // 6 hours ago
Melanie Lynskey talks 'crazy' Hilary Swank scene on 'Yellowjackets'
April 10 (UPI) -- Melanie Lynskey shared what it was like when her "Yellowjackets" character ate Hilary Swank's arm in the series, when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday.
'Saturday Night Live UK' officially in the works at Sky
TV // 7 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live UK' officially in the works at Sky
April 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels will executive produce a U.K. version of the show coming to Britain and Ireland, Sky announced Thursday.
AMC orders third season of 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 9 hours ago
AMC orders third season of 'Mayfair Witches'
April 10 (UPI) -- AMC has announced it ordered a third season of Mayfair Witches.
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 9 hours ago
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
April 10 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" icon Erika Jayne was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo
April 9 (UPI) -- NBC released a promo for the upcoming episode of "Saturday Night Live" featuring host Jon Hamm in a spoof of daytime soap operas.
'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us" was renewed for Season 3 on HBO and Max, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday, ahead of Season 2's Sunday premiere.
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for "Murderbot," a series inspired by Martha Wells' books and starring Alexander Skarsgard.

Trending Stories

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers

Follow Us