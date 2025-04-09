Trending
April 9, 2025 / 11:12 AM

Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale

By Jessica Inman
Walton Goggins discussed his "White Lotus" character, Rick Hatchett, and the Season 3 finale on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Walton Goggins discussed his "White Lotus" character, Rick Hatchett, and the Season 3 finale on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins discussed his White Lotus character, Rick Hatchett, and the show's Season 3 finale on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday.

The latest season of Mike White's anthology series ended Sunday with Rick shooting and killing Jim (Scott Glenn), the owner of the White Lotus hotel in Thailand -- and unbeknownst to Rick, his long-missing father.

"Do you feel so relieved to be able to talk about it now?" Meyers asked Goggins.

"I do. You know, I've been sitting on the reality of this experience for a year and a half, and I read the story a year and a half ago, and I read that scene, much like the people that watched it last night, you know, for the first time, and I was affected in such a visceral way then, and understanding that that was the top of this Mount Everest, and that's where this journey was ultimately going to end," Goggins responded.

Rick spent the season seeking to avenge his father's supposed death while staying at the resort with his girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). In the finale, Chelsea is killed in the crossfire after Jim's death, and Rick is then shot and killed as he carries Chelsea's body away.

"It just was in my body, and that sadness, for so long, you know," he said of his character's angst. "And it was really last night that I feel like I'm finally able to let it go."

Goggins, who also stars in Righteous Gemstones, said the cast members did not get to see the White Lotus finale before it aired Sunday, when it drew more than 6 million viewers across the country.

Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sam Nivola, Scott Glenn, Blackpink's Lisa and Sam Rockwell also starred in Season 3 of The White Lotus, which examines the lives of guests and employees at various White Lotus resorts.

The series has already been given the green light for Season 4.

'The White Lotus' stars walk the red carpet

Leslie Bibb arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Bibb portrays Kate Bohr in "The White Lotus" Season 3. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

