April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing its upcoming series Murderbot, inspired by a series of novels penned by Martha Wells.

The Northman and Big Little Lies actor Alexander Skarsgard portrays Murderbot, "a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients," according to an official synopsis released Wednesday.

"I am a Security Unit, or SEC Unit," he says in the trailer. "I was built to protect and obey humans. And humans are idiots. But now that I've hacked my programming, I can do whatever I want, as long as they don't find out."

He uses his newfound freedom to contemplate life's meaning and consume a copious amount of soap operas, but attempts to conceal his autonomy by taking on a dangerous project, according to the description.

The series, which drops its first pair of episodes May 16, was penned, produced and directed by Chris and Paul Weitz and stars Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski.