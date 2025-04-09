Trending
TV
April 9, 2025 / 1:54 PM

'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Pedro Pascal plays Joel in the HBO series adaptation of "The Last of Us." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Pedro Pascal plays Joel in the HBO series adaptation of "The Last of Us." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Last of Us has been renewed for Season 3 on HBO and Max, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday, ahead of Season 2's Sunday premiere.

The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, who are trying to survive amid an infectious outbreak that transforms the sick into zombie-like beings.

The Last of Us takes its inspiration from the video game franchise and, according to an official synopsis, the sophomore season takes place five years after the first.

"Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind," the logline reads.

Season 2, which also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O'Hara, premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.

"To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me," game co-creator and series co-creator, writer, director and executive producer Neil Druckmann in a statement. "And I am grateful for the fans' enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Main, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We're thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us!"

Pedro Pascal's career: hit series, films, red carpets

Pedro Pascal arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Game Of Thrones" Season 4 in New York City on March 18, 2014. Pascal portrayed Oberyn Martell on the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for "Murderbot," a series inspired by Martha Wells' books and starring Alexander Skarsgard.
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Long Way Home," the latest installment in Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle travel series.
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
April 9 (UPI) -- "Colin From Accounts," a comedy starring "Evil" actor Patrick Brammall and "The Invisible Man" actress Harriet Dyer, was renewed for Season 3, Paramount+ shared Tuesday.
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
TV // 3 hours ago
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
April 9 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins discussed his "White Lotus" character, Rick Hatchett, and the Season 3 finale on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday.
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
TV // 22 hours ago
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
April 8 (UPI) -- "Daredevil's" Charlie Cox is set to guest star in Season 1 of FX's comedy "Adults," which arrives May 28.
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
TV // 1 day ago
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
April 8 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey discussed "The Last of Us" Season 2 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the show's return on HBO and Max.
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
NEW YORK, April 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Brydon Bloom told UPI she wanted to star in "Paradise" because the post-apocalyptic political drama addresses big existential questions while it entertains.
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
TV // 1 day ago
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
April 7 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday that 6.2 million people watched "The White Lotus" Season 3 finale on Sunday, setting new records for the series.
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
April 7 (UPI) -- A trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s animated series "WondLa," shows Eva discovering "a whole human city" after spending much of her life in isolation.
Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73
TV // 2 days ago
Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73
April 7 (UPI) -- Jay North, who played the titular troublemaker in the 1959-1963 CBS series "Dennis the Menace" as a child actor, has died after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 73.

Trending Stories

'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15

Follow Us