'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere

April 9 (UPI) -- The Last of Us has been renewed for Season 3 on HBO and Max, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday, ahead of Season 2's Sunday premiere.

The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, who are trying to survive amid an infectious outbreak that transforms the sick into zombie-like beings.

The Last of Us takes its inspiration from the video game franchise and, according to an official synopsis, the sophomore season takes place five years after the first.

"Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind," the logline reads.

Season 2, which also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O'Hara, premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.

"To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me," game co-creator and series co-creator, writer, director and executive producer Neil Druckmann in a statement. "And I am grateful for the fans' enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Main, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We're thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us!"

