'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will return for Season 3 of "Colin from Accounts." Photo courtesy of Brook Rushton/Paramount+

April 9 (UPI) -- Colin From Accounts, a comedy starring Evil actor Patrick Brammall and The Invisible Man actress Harriet Dyer, is set to return for Season 3, Paramount+ shared Tuesday.

The show, which is also penned and executive produced by the real-life married couple, follows "flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life," an official synopsis states.

"We're very excited to bring you Season 3 of our show. To be honest, with the way we ended Season 2, it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won't leave you hanging like that again," they said in a press release. "Probably."

Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, Glenn Hazeldine, Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus and Broden Kelly starred in the show's sophomore season.

A release date for Season 3 has not yet been shared.

"It's officially green lit so now we just have to write it," Dyer wrote in an Instagram post with Brammall, announcing the renewal. "Shouldn't be too difficult, got some pretty solid starting points."

The post included a photo carousel with the couple brainstorming ideas on a white board.