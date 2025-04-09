Trending
TV
April 9, 2025 / 11:14 AM

'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will return for Season 3 of "Colin from Accounts." Photo courtesy of Brook Rushton/Paramount+
Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will return for Season 3 of "Colin from Accounts." Photo courtesy of Brook Rushton/Paramount+

April 9 (UPI) -- Colin From Accounts, a comedy starring Evil actor Patrick Brammall and The Invisible Man actress Harriet Dyer, is set to return for Season 3, Paramount+ shared Tuesday.

The show, which is also penned and executive produced by the real-life married couple, follows "flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life," an official synopsis states.

"We're very excited to bring you Season 3 of our show. To be honest, with the way we ended Season 2, it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won't leave you hanging like that again," they said in a press release. "Probably."

Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, Glenn Hazeldine, Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus and Broden Kelly starred in the show's sophomore season.

A release date for Season 3 has not yet been shared.

"It's officially green lit so now we just have to write it," Dyer wrote in an Instagram post with Brammall, announcing the renewal. "Shouldn't be too difficult, got some pretty solid starting points."

The post included a photo carousel with the couple brainstorming ideas on a white board.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
TV // 34 minutes ago
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Long Way Home," the latest installment in Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle travel series.
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
TV // 44 minutes ago
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
April 9 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins discussed his "White Lotus" character, Rick Hatchett, and the Season 3 finale on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday.
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
TV // 19 hours ago
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
April 8 (UPI) -- "Daredevil's" Charlie Cox is set to guest star in Season 1 of FX's comedy "Adults," which arrives May 28.
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
TV // 1 day ago
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
April 8 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey discussed "The Last of Us" Season 2 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the show's return on HBO and Max.
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
NEW YORK, April 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Brydon Bloom told UPI she wanted to star in "Paradise" because the post-apocalyptic political drama addresses big existential questions while it entertains.
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
TV // 1 day ago
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
April 7 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday that 6.2 million people watched "The White Lotus" Season 3 finale on Sunday, setting new records for the series.
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
April 7 (UPI) -- A trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s animated series "WondLa," shows Eva discovering "a whole human city" after spending much of her life in isolation.
Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73
TV // 1 day ago
Jay North, TV's original 'Dennis the Menace,' dies at 73
April 7 (UPI) -- Jay North, who played the titular troublemaker in the 1959-1963 CBS series "Dennis the Menace" as a child actor, has died after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 73.
Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more
TV // 2 days ago
Max teases 'Last of Us,' 'It: Welcome to Derry' and more
April 7 (UPI) -- Max is previewing its slate of upcoming programming, which includes "It: Welcome to Derry" and new seasons of "The Last of Us," "Hacks" and "The Righteous Gemstones."
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
TV // 2 days ago
John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville win Olivier Awards for theater
April 7 (UPI) -- John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville were among the winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards ceremony for excellence in British theater.

Trending Stories

Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
Famous birthdays for April 8: John Schneider, Dean Norris
Famous birthdays for April 8: John Schneider, Dean Norris

Follow Us