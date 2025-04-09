April 9 (UPI) -- NBC released a promo for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live featuring host Jon Hamm in a spoof of daytime soap operas.

The promo takes the form of a spoof promo for a soap opera called The Saturday Nights of Our Lives.

Hamm takes on the role of a doctor telling cast member Chloe Fineman that, among other things, she is pregnant.

The Mad Men actor even ends up in dual roles at the end of the promo, playing his own mustachioed European doppelganger.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Hamm will host this week's episode, which features musical guest Lizzo.