Trending
TV
April 9, 2025 / 4:25 PM

Jon Hamm stars in soap opera spoof for 'SNL' promo

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Jon Hamm will host "Saturday Night Live" for a fourth time on Saturday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Jon Hamm will host "Saturday Night Live" for a fourth time on Saturday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- NBC released a promo for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live featuring host Jon Hamm in a spoof of daytime soap operas.

The promo takes the form of a spoof promo for a soap opera called The Saturday Nights of Our Lives.

Hamm takes on the role of a doctor telling cast member Chloe Fineman that, among other things, she is pregnant.

The Mad Men actor even ends up in dual roles at the end of the promo, playing his own mustachioed European doppelganger.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Hamm will host this week's episode, which features musical guest Lizzo.

TV, film star Jon Hamm turns 54

Jon Hamm attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual installation luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 30, 2008. The "Mad Men" star said in an interview that he's "no Don Draper." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere
TV // 2 hours ago
'Last of Us' renewed ahead of Season 2 premiere
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us" was renewed for Season 3 on HBO and Max, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday, ahead of Season 2's Sunday premiere.
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for "Murderbot," a series inspired by Martha Wells' books and starring Alexander Skarsgard.
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Long Way Home," the latest installment in Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle travel series.
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
TV // 5 hours ago
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
April 9 (UPI) -- "Colin From Accounts," a comedy starring "Evil" actor Patrick Brammall and "The Invisible Man" actress Harriet Dyer, was renewed for Season 3, Paramount+ shared Tuesday.
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
TV // 5 hours ago
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
April 9 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins discussed his "White Lotus" character, Rick Hatchett, and the Season 3 finale on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday.
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
TV // 1 day ago
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
April 8 (UPI) -- "Daredevil's" Charlie Cox is set to guest star in Season 1 of FX's comedy "Adults," which arrives May 28.
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
TV // 1 day ago
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
April 8 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey discussed "The Last of Us" Season 2 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the show's return on HBO and Max.
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
NEW YORK, April 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Brydon Bloom told UPI she wanted to star in "Paradise" because the post-apocalyptic political drama addresses big existential questions while it entertains.
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
TV // 2 days ago
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
April 7 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday that 6.2 million people watched "The White Lotus" Season 3 finale on Sunday, setting new records for the series.
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
April 7 (UPI) -- A trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s animated series "WondLa," shows Eva discovering "a whole human city" after spending much of her life in isolation.

Trending Stories

'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer

Follow Us